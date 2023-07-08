May you continue to be a “He”

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has offered prayers for his son who recently relocated to the United States of America.
The actor in the video he shared, prayed for his son to continue being a “He” and unlock new achievements that will make Nigeria and the country he is in proud.
Kanayo also prayed for his son to focus on his books and not forget how he was brought up. He wrote;
“America will be proud of you. Your achievements will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the land and eat the good therefrom. . You will continue to be a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria. Your focus shall be on your books and job NOT ON TATTOS. May you never depart from your upbringing. DO NOT FORGET GOD. You shall ever remain on God’s RADAR AND GPS. Good luck, boy.” he said
Source: Linda Ikeji