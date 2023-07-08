Rangers complete signing of Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese





Rangers have completed the signing of Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers from Italian side Cremonese for an undisclosed fee.

The striker, who scored 10 goals last season, including six in Serie A, had been a key target for manager Michael Beale and becomes Rangers’ sixth arrival of the summer, signing a four-year deal at Ibrox.

Dessers is the club’s latest signing after the arrival of Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, and Kieran Dowell.

“I am really happy, it is a big relief to finally be here,” he said. “There have been some long days and some stressful days, but it is a great feeling to finally be here.

“The history of the club, the fans, the stadium, it’s massive but next to that I look at what is here at this moment.

“I had really good talks with Michael Beale about his plans, the ideas of what he wants on and off the pitch and I thought that could be a really good fit for me and for the team so I am happy to be here.”

Beale said: “We are…