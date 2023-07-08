Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit seeking sack of Delta Governor Oborevwori





An appeal filed by Ikie Aghwarianovwe, seeking the disqualification of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has been dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Aghwarianovwe was seeking the disqualification of Oborevwori from the just concluded governorship election in Delta State, for allegedly supplying false information about his academic qualification and date of birth to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He had approached the apex court, after failing to get the two lower courts grant his relief seeking the disqualification of Oborevwori from the governorship race.

However, in a unanimous judgment delivered on Friday, July 7, the five-member panel of justices held that Aghwarianovwe in his appeal failed to show that the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts were perverse.

The judgment written by Justice Adamu Jauro and read by Justice Emmanuel Agim, affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Asaba division, delivered on May 5, 2023 which upheld…