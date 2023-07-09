Ekiti APC Chairman kidnapped





The chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, Barrister Paul Omotoso, has been kidnapped.

Omotoso was kidnapped while driving along Agbado Ekiti – Imesi Ekiti Roadon Saturday evening, July 8.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said Omotoso was driving in his car along the road when the assailants attacked him.

“The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road. The gunmen shot at one of the tyres of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilus van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have. It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6pm. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, they are all working on it” Dipe said

The state police command is yet to react to this development.