Innoson withdraws scholarship awarded to Mmesoma Ejikeme





The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company has withdrawn its scholarship awarded to Anambra state student, Ejikeme Mmesoma, after an investigation revealed that she forged her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) test scores.

Mmesoma, a 19-year-old student of the Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra State, had claimed to be the top scorer in the 2023 UTME with 362. She was well celebrated by many Nigerians including Innoson motors who immediately awarded her a N3 million scholarship.

JAMB however released a statement dismissing Mmesoma’s claim. The body stated that contrary to her claim, she got 249 and not the 362 she was parading, after she forged it.

The examination board went on to withdraw her score and then placed a three-year ban on her.

The Anambra State Government, last week, set up a panel of inquiry into the controversy. Headed by Nkemdili Nnonyelu, a professor, the eight-member panel, on Friday July 7, confirmed Mmesoma forged the…