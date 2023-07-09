Kashim Shettima, Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, others attend funeral of billionaire businessman, Subomi Balogun (photos)





Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) and many others attended the funeral of billionaire businessman, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, on Saturday, July 8.

The philanthropist passed away on May 18 at the age of 89. The funeral service was held at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Vice President Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, said Balogun was an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for generations of bankers and lawyers, among other professionals. He also described the late FCMB founder as a banking icon “who was everything our ailing world desired.”

Late Subomi Balogun is survived by his wife, Olori Abimbola, children and grandchildren. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.