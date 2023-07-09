Man arrested by police for allegedly stealing tricycle from Mosque when owner was praying





The police in Adamawa state have arrested a man identified as Abdulrahman Ishaq for allegedly stealing a commercial tricycle, better known as Keke NAPEP.

The 22-year-old who resides in Geriyo, a community in Yola North Local Government Area, was arrested after he allegedly took the Keke NAPEP from the premises of a Mosque at Gate 4, one of the entry gates to the Jimeta Modern Market, Yola.

The spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to newsmen, said on Saturday July 8.

He said the suspect removed the Keke NAPEP from where the owner parked it and joined other worshipers observing prayers at the Mosque.