Man United legend, Edwin Van der Sar’s condition ‘still concerning’ after he suffered a brain haemorrhage and he remains in intensive care





Manchester United legend, Edwin Van der Sar’s condition is ‘still concerning’ after he suffered a brain haemorrhage and he remains in intensive care, according to Ajax.

The club said: ‘Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning.

‘Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife. The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.’

The 52-year-old Dutchman was flown to hospital by helicopter on Friday July 7, but was in a stable condition, according to a statement from his former side Ajax.

It read: ‘On Friday, Edwin van der Sar had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

The Dutch giants showed their support for the former goalkeeper ahead of a pre-season friendly on Saturday, wearing identical shirts which read ‘Van der Sar 1’ during their pre-match…