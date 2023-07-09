My target is to win from day one ‘





New Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino said he knows he is already under pressure in his new role, admitting the immediate expectation at Stamford Bridge is to win despite the club’s struggles last season.

Pochettino previously enjoyed spells in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham, the latter of which he guided to the Champions League final in 2019 before leaving trophy-less just five months later. He then moved to Bayern Munich which he coached for a year.

Chelsea’s 12th-place finish on 44 points last season was their worst display since 1994 , the club were so bad they employed three managers — Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and interim boss Frank Lampard.

However, Pochettino in his first press conference since he took charge at Stamford Bridge on July 1, said;

“My target is to win, my aim is to win. Play well is our style, philosophy and culture. If you don’t win in a club like Chelsea, you will struggle,” Pochettino said.