Since you are too perfect, feel free to cancel us as couple goals

Veteran musician, 2Face Idibia, has asked those who do not see him and his actress wife, Annie Idibia, as ‘’couple goals’ to feel free to cancel them.

 

 The Nigerian singer stated this in a post shared on his Instagram page this evening while professing his eternal love for Annie.

 

‘’And STILLLLLLL!!

LYTID

#ONELOVERELIGION

#WARRIORS

Fuck what u heard.

Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals.

Make una enjoy una perfect lives.

We no fit vex for una

May Allah guide and protect all of us

As una”

Watch the video he shared below

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

