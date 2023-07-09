Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea confirms he is leaving Manchester United after 12 years





Spanish goalkeeper, David de Gea has confirmed he is leaving Manchester United after 12 years at the club.

The goalkeeper, 32, joined United from Atlético Madrid for £17m in 2011 and went on to make 545 appearances, keeping a club-record 190 clean sheets in the process.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years,” De Gea said in a statement. “We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

During his time at Old Trafford, De Gea won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League, and two Carabao Cups but his position has been under heavy scrutiny since the arrival of Erik ten Hag last summer.

De Gea still won the Premier League’s Golden Glove for keeping most clean sheets last season, though, and will not be short of suitors.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only…