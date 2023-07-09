

Nigerians have slammed one Idris Ibrahim Kalgo, for mocking and shaming Labour Party supporter, Stephen Muoka, popularly known as Eluu P, over his job.

Recall that Mr. Muoka went viral after he was caught on camera chanting ‘Eluu P’ at his polling unit as votes were being counted on February 25, 2023.

In the video that went viral, he was seen counting the votes enthusiastically with the presiding officer of the unit.

Sharing photos of Muoka repairing car parts at his workshop, Idris Kalgo, mocked him, saying he is labouring in pain as Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi didn’t give him ‘shishi’ which is loosely translated to money.

“Ellu ppp Obi, nwannem Obi kererenke…Obi no give am shishi, @AishaYesufu collect una money carry her husband go flex in UK. Una see una life, labour in pain,” he wrote.

The post didn’t go down well with many Nigerians and they quickly called him out, saying there is dignity in labour.

Some Twitter users also called him a political…