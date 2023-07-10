Abia pastor who allegedly r@ped his 13-year-old domestic worker denied bail



Rev. Chukwuwemeka Orji, a suspended Assemblies of God clergy who [email protected] his 13-year-old domestic worker has been denied bail and remanded at the Aba Correctional Centre, pending further investigations. Rev. Chukwuwemeka Orji, a suspended Assemblies of God clergy who [email protected] his 13-year-old domestic worker has been denied bail and remanded at the Aba Correctional Centre, pending further investigations.

LIB reported that the suspect, who took the victim from her family members with a promise to sponsor her education, had allegedly been having carnal knowledge of the minor since she was 12 years old.

Orji, who was first arraigned before the Magistrate Court 1, Abia South LGA of Abia State on June 20, 2023 was denied bail when the case was called up again on Friday July 7, 2023. .

A man identified as Mr. Wogu Nwamuo who claimed to be the father of the victim, though his name and that given by the girl did not match, informed the court that she has been taken away by her elder brother who lives in Abuja, and that was why she was absent in court.

When asked why he was in court without the child, Mr. Nwanmuo said in Igbo said, ‘achoghi m nsogbu, achoro ka…