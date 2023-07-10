Again, Binan drags INEC to court over nullification of declaration





The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa governorship election, Aisha Dahiru, popularly called “Binani,” has, again filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the nullification of her declaration as governor of Adamawa in the March 18 governorship election.

In a motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/935/2023, and filed by her counsel, Michael Aondoaka, SAN, before Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, listed INEC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents respectively.

Binani in the suit sought a judicial review of the decision by INEC to reverse her earlier announcement as winner of the poll by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari. She argued that it was the election petition tribunal that has the contitutional power to decide her fate in accordance with Section 149 of the Electoral Act, 2022. She told the court…