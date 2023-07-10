Ghana returnee found dead in Delta hotel





A 23-year-old man who returned from Ghana has been found dead in a hotel room located along the East-West Road axis of Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the deceased, identified as Victor Benjamin, lodged in room No: 414 of Wetland hotel Hotel on Saturday, July 8, 2023, before he was found on Sunday, when he was expected to have checked out.

“The young man had gone to the hotel to relax and when his friends came looking for him, a receptionist told them that he has checked out of the hotel,” a source told journalists.

“Not satisfied with the answer of the receptionist, they went to the room of the deceased only to find his lifeless body on the floor and they raised the alarm.”

One of the shareholders of the hotel, Richard Kpedi Esq, confirmed the incident.

“I was told a young man checked into the hotel at about 11-12 in the night and during the routine check and checkout time at about 1:pm his body was…