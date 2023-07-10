Governor Mutfwang imposes 24-hour curfew on Plateau Council





Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu Local Government Area, following recent attacks that left many people dead.

The curfew which was imposed after Governor Muftwang held a meeting with the State Security Council, is expected to restore law and order in the area.

Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State said movement has been restricted within the Local Government until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

Security agencies have been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew.