I worked against Atiku in the last elections and supported Tinubu — Fayose





Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Fayose confirmed suspicions that he went against his party to work for the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Ekiti in the last general elections.

He said that he worked against Atiku “100%” because the “PDP has not been fair to me”, saying if the party starts disciplinary actions against him he will seek redress in court.

“I never worked for PDP during the last election. I cannot work for two people at the same time,” he said on Channels Television on Sunday, July 9..

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the time of the South.”

Fayose, expressed his grievances with the PDP, saying that the party suspended him and his son, Oluwajomiloju, despite that he has “suffered tremendously for…