Kebbi Governor sacks aide over indecent Whatsapp post





Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi state has sacked his Special Adviser on Youths, Alhaji Babangida Sarki over an indecent post he shared on his WhatsApp status.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris made the announcement on Monday, July 10. It was alleged that the aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.

The statement read;

“The governor, who was enraged by the obnoxious development said the aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.

“Idris promised that his administration would not condone any of such acts that denigrate the morality and integrity of the people of the state.”

Governor Idris has also cautioned all public officers in the state against making such indecent postings on their social media handles and other public fora.