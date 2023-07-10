Man sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery in Ebonyi

A High Court sitting in Abakaliki Judicial Division, Ebonyi State has sentenced a 26-year-old man, Offor Okike to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Okike was convicted of robbing a resident of the state, Lydia Nwuba of her Toyota Corolla on April 2, 2019 at Elias Odili Street, off Adazienu junction, in Abakaliki.

The prosecution team had proven the case beyond reasonable doubt before the presiding judge, Justice Chinyere Ken-Eze convicted Okike of the charge.

Okike was said to have robbed the woman of her Toyota Corolla car valued One Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N1,800,000.00), a Nokia handset valued N18,000 and cash of N2,000 at gunpoint.

Okike was convicted for armed robbery contrary to section 1(2)(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act cap R11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Delivering judgment on the matter recently, Justice Ken-Eze said following findings of the court, Okike was guilty as charged.

The judge…