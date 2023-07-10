Missing ex-president of ASUU, Dipo Fasina ‘Jingo’ found in Turkey





A former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), who was reported missing has been found.

Mr. Dipo Fasina, popularly known as ‘Jingo’ was declared missing on Saturday, July 1, in an incident confirmed by the incumbent President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke.

The 76-year-old Nigerian scholar and activist was travelling to Algeria at the invitation of the Algerian government when he was said to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

He was found in Turkey by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in partnership with Nigeria High Commission.

“The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Turkey, has successfully located Prof Fasina, who went missing for a few days at Istanbul Airport while connecting on a flight back home.”

“A big thanks to the Nigerian Ambassador to…