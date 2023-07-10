My wife poisoned my food but thank God I survived

A Nigerian man identified as Salman Musa Yari from Bauchi State, has revealed that he survived after allegedly being poisoned by his wife. 

 

The public servant made the shocking revelation in a Facebook post on Monday, July 10, 2023. 

 

“My wife poisoned my food and I ate it, but thank God I survived. Alhamdulillah,” he wrote. 

 

“It’s hard to find true love nowadays, chaiiiii! I’m disappointed in you Wallahi My wife,” he added. 

 

A check by LIB revealed that Yari got married to one Aisha Mohammed Kariya, on May 13, 2023. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

