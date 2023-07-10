Over N3bn leather products destroyed as fire razes Aba market





Leather products, raw materials and machines estimated at over N3 billion have been destroyed in a fire incident at Aba, Abia State.

Over 30 shops were affected in the fire incident at the Mansion Zone block of the Powerline Leather Products Industrial Cluster.

Chairman of the affected block in the industrial cluster, Mr Ugochukwu Nwachukwu said more than 500 workers were working in the affected shops.

It was gathered that the Abia Fire Service arrived from Umuahia about an hour after the fire started and their efforts helped to douse the inferno.