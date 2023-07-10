Tinubu sends Ministerial list to DSS, EFCC, for clearance





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Department of State Services, and other security agencies are on the verge of completing their mandatory checks on the list of ministerial nominees which President Tinubu will send to the National Assembly for confirmation.

The Nigerian constitution demands that the President announces his Ministerial appointments within sixty days of assuming office. With 18 days left to this deadline having assumed office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu is expected to send the list to the National Assembly for confirmation any moment from now.

Last week, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, at a news conference stated that the list of ministers would be released soon.