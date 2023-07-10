Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin met Putin in Person after failed coup attempt -Kremlin





Russian President, Vladimir Putin met with Russia’s Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters after their failed mutiny, the Kremlin confirmed Monday, July 10



Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin had welcomed Prigozhin and 34 Wagner commanders at the Kremlin on June 29.

“The commanders themselves outlined their version of events, emphasizing that they are soldiers and staunch supporters of the head of state and the supreme commander-in-chief,” Peskov said.

“They also said that they are ready to continue fighting for the motherland,” he added.

Earlier Monday, the French newspaper Libération, citing Western intelligence officials, first reported the Kremlin meeting, saying it had taken place on July 1. The head of the National Guard Viktor Zolotov and Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin were said to have been in attendance.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — who mediated a deal between Prigozhin and Putin to end the…