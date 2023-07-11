Governor Kefas relaxes curfew in warring communities





Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba state has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on warring communities in the state.

This came after dialogue and an engagement that brought peace in Karim town and its surroundings, in the wake of renewed hostilities between Karimjo and Wurkum ethnic groups in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state.

Chief press secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, said the curfew now takes effect from 6pm to 6am daily instead of 24 hours ordered by the governor earlier.

The statement read;

“It could be recalled that Governor Agbu Kefas convened an emergency meeting to resolve the crisis in Karim Lamido LGA with Security agencies and critical stakeholders on July 4, 2023, where significant decisions were made.”