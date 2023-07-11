Hotel staff sentenced to death by hanging for killing employer and manager in Lagos





An Ikeja High Court has sentenced a 30-year-old hotel worker, Jeffrey Ehizojie, to death by hanging for strangling his employer, Olusola Olusoga and the hotel manager, Tunji Omikunle, to death in Lagos.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Justice Oyindamola Ogala, held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Mrs. Ogala found Ehizojie guilty of beating and strangling the Managing Director of Etsahol Hotel and Suites located at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

She said the crux of the case of the prosecution was premised on the confessional statement of the convict as well as circumstantial evidence.

According to her, the court had carefully considered the retracted defence statement, (which was admitted as evidence) which showed where Ehizojie stated that one of the hotel staff, Henry, had informed him that he observed that the owner of the hotel kept much money at home.

Mrs Ogala said: “the defendant, in his confessional statement said…