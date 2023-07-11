Reality star Larsan Pippen, 49, says she was embarrassed and traumatized after Micheal Jordan said he doesn’t approve of her relationship with his 32 year-old son





Reality star, Larsa Pippen, 49, has disclosed that she was “embarrassed” and “traumatized” after Michael Jordan publicly shared that he disapproved of her relationship with his son Marcus Jordan, 32.

“I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it,” the reality star, 49, said to her beau, 32, during Monday’s episode of their podcast, “Separation Anxiety.”

According to her, she felt uneasy about the NBA legend’s remarks as she believed the public would think she had lied when she said both families approved of her relationship with Marcus earlier this year.

“Online they were saying that I was lying – that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine,” she added.

“When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that … and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy … I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s…