Turkey agrees to support Sweden’s NATO bid, in big blow for Russia (Photos/Video)





NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, July 10, that Turkey has agreed to back Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance – a major headache for Russia and a major development for European security on the eve of the NATO summit.

The announcement represents a stunning reversal from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who had earlier on Monday said Sweden could only join the alliance after his country is accepted into the European Union.

Erdoğan has stood in the path of Sweden joining NATO for more than a year over a multitude of concerns but allowed Finland to join the alliance months ago

Speaking at a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, following a meeting with Erdoğan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Stoltenberg said that the Turkish president “has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible, and work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification.”

Hungary also has not voted to…