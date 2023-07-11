We will make use of technology to monitor revenue collection in real time





The federal government has outlined its plan to make use of technology to monitor revenue collection in real time.

Zacchaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television. He said they will be integrating the activities of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other revenue collection agencies.

Adedeji also said they will be able to increase the country’s total annual revenue which is currently below N15 trillion, without imposing extra taxes.

He said;

“The current administration needs to increase the nation’s revenue not through taxation but by addressing indiscipline in national spending and technologically monitoring revenue collection when agencies like FIRS and Nigerian Customs are harmonised.

“The law is very clear as to how to collect revenue. In Section 162 of the Nigerian…