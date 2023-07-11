Your file is on the table





Media personality, DaddyFreeze, has reacted to clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo’s post decrying the rate at which intending couples meet and start having sex immediately.

In his post, Okonkwo opined that young people have messed up the order of things in relationships, as they start having sex before getting to know each other or defining their relationships.

He argued that the right other should be meet, talk, get to know each other, define relationship, marry and then have a lot of sex.

While reacting to the clergyman’s post, DaddyFreeze left a cryptic comment, stating that Pastor Kingsley’s file in on the table. See below