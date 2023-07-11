You’re pained Buhari didn’t patronise you





A former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has blasted the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, over his recent comment about the Buhari administation.

LIB had earlier reported that Kukah while speaking at the 60th anniversary of the call to the bar of legal luminary Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ado Ekiti, Kukah, said corruption became its ugliest under Buhari.

“We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Femi Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration. They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms, and other terms,” he said

Citing Daura, Buhari’s hometown in Katsina State as an example, Kukah said while in power, many leaders develop their communities at the expense of others.