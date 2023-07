A Twitter user has narrated how a friend relocated her Nigerian boyfriend to the US because there are no quality men in America.

“A friend of ours actually flew down to Nigeria to get her boyfriend that has been jobless for 3 years since losing his job back to the US, simply because no quality men or in fact no men at all, Nigerian men are one of the best in the world but we don’t value them enough Why?” she tweeted on Wednesday, July 12.