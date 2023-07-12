Drama in court as complainant begs on behalf of convict





There was a mild drama in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos state on Wednesday, July 12, as a nominal complainant, James Bassey, broke down in tears to beg for leniency for a dry cleaner, Pius Savoir, who was sentenced to one month for stealing a pressing iron and N20,000.

The Prosecution counsel, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the convict committed the offence on July 6 at about 7:00pm at Yeponnawa Str. Church-Gate, Lagos. Uko said the convict stole a pressing iron and N20,000, property of Bassey, the complainant. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Delivery judgment in the case today July 12, Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya sentenced Savior following his guilty plea and presentation of the facts of the case. Adekomaiya noted that the convict was a first offender and that the court will be lenient.

The Magistrate thereby sentenced Savior to one-month imprisonment, to spend…