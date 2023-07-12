INEC should link Voter Registration With NIN to stop underage voting- Aregbesola





Former Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola has urges Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to integrate voters’ registers with the National Identification Number (NIN) database in order to maintain the integrity and transparency of the country’s elections.

According to Aregbesola, if that is implemented, the era of underage voting and numerous registrations will come to an end.

Aregbesola made the remarks on Tuesday, July 11 while presenting the lead paper, “Towards Free, Fair, and Credible Elections,” at the 7th International Conference of the Professional Statisticians Society of Nigeria (PSSN) at Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

“I am suggesting a more seamless registration system that will be continuous and terminate only a few weeks before the election, to allow for compilation and printing of cards. This registration should be synced with the National Identification Number (NIN).