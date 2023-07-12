Labourer claims self-defense after k*lling man with machete in Ondo





An Akure Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 27 -year-old labourer, Paul Agbor at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, for allegedly killing one John Udor, 25, with a machete in Ondo state.

The police charged Agbor, who lives in Oke-Igbo, with murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Mary Adebayo told the court that Agbor committed the offence on July 1, 2023, at about 8.30 pm, at Kokoku Camp via Oke-Igbo.

According to her, the defendant macheted the victim, Udor on his head, right hand which eventually resulted to his death.

The offence contravened Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 2 Laws of Ondo State, 2016.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the defendant to the correctional centre pending the issuance of advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant confessed in the open court that he attacked the victim in self defense.

He admitted that he did it to defend…