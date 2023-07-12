Man celebrates himself for donating his only shoes to his church (video)





A Nigerian man has celebrated himself for donating his only shoes to his church.

In a video that has gone viral, the young man said he had no money to contribute financially to his church’s project, so he decided to donate his shoes.

He filmed himself walking back home barefooted after donating his shoes during service.

The young man said he filmed himself so as to use the video as a point of reference, when God blesses him for his contribution to his church project.

