NSCDC arrests three electric cable thieves for vandalising transformer and streetlights for Jigawa





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa State Command has arrested three suspected cable thieves for allegedly vandalising electricity transformers and streetlights.

Spokesperson of the Corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, said one Timothy Marcus, ‘M’ aged 21, of No. 22 Abuja Street Chikun LGA Kaduna State but residing in Zai Quarters Dutse LGA, Jigawa State, was arrested on a suspected case of vandalisation, theft and criminal conspiracy contrary to section 1(9) of the miscellaneous offences act, section 286 and 96 of the State Penal Code Law respectively.

“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, 5th day of July, 2023 at around 1330hrs following a call received at the State Command that a suspected electricity transformer armoured cable thief was caught by residents of Shagari quarters and seriously beaten, as a result, the NSCDC response squad were mobilised to the scene where the suspect was…