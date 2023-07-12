Police arrest five armed robbery suspects in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested five armed robbery suspects at different locations in Ringim and Dutse Local Government Areas of the state.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, said the arrest followed the intensified efforts of the command to curb motorcycle robbery and other criminal activities in the state.

“On 09th July,2023 at about 2000hrs, one Ashiru Musa ‘m’ age 24yrs of Kyaran village Dutse LGA, reported that on the same date at about 1830hrs while riding his motorcycle around Rafawa to Darau Mallam Musa Road, Dutse LGA,” the statement read.

“He inquired of the cyclist to lead him to Karnaya village, but unfortunately, the said cyclists forced him to stop, threatened him with knives, and robbed him of his motorcycle boxer red in color with reg no. AYE 918 UP Ogun State

“On receipt of the report, the patrol team attached to Fanisau Division swiftly swung into action…