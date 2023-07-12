President Tinubu writes NASS, seeks N500bn for palliatives

President Bola Tinubu has written to the National Assembly seeking amendment to the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to allow the Federal Government source N500 billion for palliative to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.
In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and read during plenary today, July 12, President Tinubu said the money will be sourced from the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act of N819. 5 billion.
The letter titled: “Request for the amendment of the 2022 appropriation act” reads in part
“I write to request the approval of the House of Representatives an amendment of the 2022 appropriation act in accordance with the law. The request has become necessary in other to source for funds to provide necessary palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria. The sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 appropriation act of N819.536 for tht provision of…
