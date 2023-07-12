President Tinubu writes NASS, seeks N500bn for palliatives





President Bola Tinubu has written to the National Assembly seeking amendment to the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to allow the Federal Government source N500 billion for palliative to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and read during plenary today, July 12, President Tinubu said the money will be sourced from the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Act of N819. 5 billion.

The letter titled: “Request for the amendment of the 2022 appropriation act” reads in part