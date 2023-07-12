There’s no ministersâ list yet – APC





The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress has said that the purported list of ministerial nominees are mere speculations. Omisore who sat for an interview on Channels Television, said the ruling party is still consulting and the ministerial list is not ready. He noted that it is the prerogative of the President to form a government of national unity, adding that the cabinet will not be large as there is possibility of merging some ministries to meet the present realities. On claim of the party being rocked by crisis, he said; Our party is cool and calm as an ocean. So far, so good, there is no single wrangling in our party. On those jostling for cabinet positions, Omisore said it is the right of everybody to seek a position in a political state like Nigeria to advance their political career and pedigree, but the prerogative to choose stops on the table of Mr. President in line with the Constitution.







Source: Linda Ikeji