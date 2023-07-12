Titanic Five knew their fate for a minute before vessel ‘popped like balloon’, claims expert





The passengers that died on the Titan submersible would have been aware of the impending catastrophe for a minute before the implosion, an expert has said.

Spanish submarine expert, José Luis Martín suggested the submersible could have lost stability due to an electrical failure that left it without propulsion, causing it to fall toward the seabed ‘like an arrow vertically’ with its porthole facing down.

He estimated that the sub began freefalling at a depth of around 5,600 feet and fell ‘as if it were a stone and without any control’ for about 3,000 feet until at around 8,600 feet it ‘popped like a balloon’ due to the rapidly changing pressure.

Martin suggested the passengers would have been piled on top of each other in terrifying total darkness throughout the fall, which would have lasted between 48 and 71 seconds.

The Titan submersible lost communications with its support vessel on Sunday, June 18, during a descent to the wreck of the Titanic 12,500 feet beneath the…