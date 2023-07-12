Two sit-at-home enforcers killed by police in Ebonyi





Two gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order in Ebonyi have been killed by the police in a gun duel.

Ebonyi police spokesperson Onome Onovwakpoyeya also announced on Tuesday, July 11, that security operatives who received information that gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were shooting in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area of the state to enforce the sit-at-home order, also arrested two other suspects.

Onovwakpoyeya said;

“On the 10th of July, 2023, at about 13:50 hours, some armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members went to Okposi in Ohaozara LGA and started shooting sporadically into the air. On receipt of the information, the operatives of the Command immediately swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase.

The hoodlums engaged the policemen in a gun duel, which resulted in one of them being neutralized while the others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.”

“The police recovered several exhibits,…