We’ll permanently delete digital lenders harassing debtors from Google playstore





The federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned that they would reach out to Google to permanently delete digital money lending apps harassing and slandering customers from its Play Store.

The announcement was made by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, July 11.

Irukera stated that while these digital lenders are welcome to do business in the country, those that harass their consumers will be dealt with promptly.

He said;

“Our concern is if these lenders we’ve approved are still doing it (harassing customers), even if they do it just for once, we will permanently delete them from the Google Play Store. As we discover them, we go after them.

“There are things they can do wrong where they will be given a second chance but with respect to harassing consumers or defamatory messages, there will not be a second chance.”

Also sharing his thoughts on debt recovery, Irukera…