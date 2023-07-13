AC Milan confirm signing of USA captain Christian�Pulisic from Chelsea





AC Milan have confirmed the signing of US international striker Christian Pulisic.

On Thursday, the Serie A club announced the signing of the 24-year-old Pulisic on a four-year deal, with an extra year option included in the deal.

The American national team captain will wear the No. 11 shirt for his new club.

Pulisic has now become the latest name to leave Premier League side Chelsea amid a huge revamp at Stamford Bridge.

The American winger will reunite with former Blues team-mates Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who joined Milan in a £15m deal at the end of last month.

In their farewell message to the American striker, Chelsea wrote: ‘We wish Christian well and thank him for all his contributions during his time at the club.’

Pulisic joined Borussia Dortmund in 2015. In 2019, he moved from the Bundesliga to Premier League side Chelsea, where he featured 145 times, scoring 26 goals for the Blues.

At Chelsea, he won one Champions League title, one European Super Cup, and one…