Acting & Stand Up Comedy Audition by Moreplex





TURN UR TV TO SMART TV – GET ANYCHANNEL THAT IS POSSIBLE ON THIS EARTH

Turn your TV to smart Tv with Moreplex TV Jolly decoder.

Get IPTV with over 30,000 channels, YouTube, and movie Apps, including Moreplex download and streaming App.

Get all genres of Movies – Hollywood, Nollywood, Bollywood, Korean Series, Chinese movies, Cartoon, Telenovela, etc.

Get live football – Italian sera A, Seria B, NPFL, KNBV Beker, and all other live sports with a 3rd party subscription.

Jolly decoder has support for USB dongles and WiFi dongles. The decoder can connect to internet via a USB 3/4G dongle or a USB WiFi dongle.

Jolly decoder has support for online movies and IPTV/OTT channels. Moreplex TV’s Jolly Decoder can access and play movies from YouTube and other online platforms, as well as access up to 30,00 OTT channels.

Also enjoy universal LNB and NIT search, EPG, PVR, and Time shift support, video decoding capabilities in various formats, including HEVC, MPEG-2, H.264,…