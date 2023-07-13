Fake lawyer sentenced to three years imprisonment in Osun





A 25-year-old fake lawyer, AbdulGafar Ayanrinde, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun State.

Ayanrinde, who specialised in fraud, impersonation and stealing, was arrested by NSCDC operatives on May 24, 2023.

A statement by the spokesperson of Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kehinde, Adeleke on Wednesday, July 12, said Ayanrinde committed the offences between 18th and 22nd May 2023.

Adeleke further disclosed that Ayanrinde, having presented himself as a barrister at law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, duped five unsuspecting members of the public, and also stole an iPhone worth ₦450,000,00.

During the trial, the NSCDC spokesperson said Ayanrinde pleaded guilty to the two counts bordering on impersonation of a legal practitioner contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 34 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, and obtaining money under false pretenses contrary to Section…