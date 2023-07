The founder of Mirabel Centre, Nige­ria’s first Sexual As­sault Referral Centre, (SARC) Itoro Eze-Anaba, has said the youngest and oldest victims they have seen are 3 months old and 82 years old.

Popular Twitter personality and screenwriter, Jola, disclosed this via twitter on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

“The founder of the Mirabel Centre (rape crisis center) just told us that the youngest patient they have seen is 3 months old and the oldest is 82 years old. My God,” she tweeted.