House of Representatives approve President Tinubu’s request for N500 billion palliatives





The House of Representatives has approved the request of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for an amendment to the 2022 appropriation act to allow the Federal Government to take N500 billion for palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the pains of subsidy removal.

The lawmakers approved the request during plenary today July 13. The House also approved an additional N319 billion to take care of other needs by the President, bringing the total approval to N819 billion.

Speaking to newsmen after plenary, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, said while N500 billion is meant for palliatives to cushion the effect of recent subsidy removal policy, the House approved N185.236 billion for the Ministry of Works and Housing to alleviate the impact of the severe flooding experienced in the country in 2022 on road infrastructure across the 6 geopolitical zones.

Kalu told newsmen that the sum N19.2 billion was approved by the House for the Ministry of Agriculture to ameliorate the massive…