I look forward to the day Ukraine joins NATO





U.S. President Joe Biden said that he looks forward to Ukraine’s entry into the alliance.

He said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Vilnius summit on July 12.

“I look forward to… having the meeting, celebrating your official, official membership in NATO,” Biden said.

The two leaders met for bilateral talks during the NATO summit where Ukraine’s partners pledged to ramp up their support and provided new security commitments. Kyiv has not received its much-desired NATO membership invite, however.

Biden said he understands Zelensky’s frustration but assured him of continued U.S. support.