I never knew I would be President





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he never knew that he would ever become the President of Nigeria.

A statement released by presidential spokesperson, Dele Alake, said the President disclosed this while addressing the class of 1999 Governors at the council chamber of Aso Villa, Abuja.

The ex-governors were at the State House to identify with Tinubu, who was the governor of Lagos State from May 1999 to 2007.

“We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me. My commitment to that democratic value is unwavering. I am overwhelmed and honored by the numbers of you here. I have an open door policy. You are my advisers. We went into the pond and wrestled with a pig. We got dirty, and cleaned up. That is why I am here today,” he said

President Tinubu, while noting that the country would not make meaningful progress…